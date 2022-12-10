Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 10

Even as the issue of Congress chief minister remains undecided, the central observers’ team led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minsiter Bhupesh Baghel will be returning to Delhi on Saturday to apprise the high command about the opinion of the majority newly elected legislators.

Even as the tussle for getting the top post continues, the main contenders remain state Congress president Pratibha Singh, four-time MLA from Nadaun Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and outgoing Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri. It is being expected that a decision on the CM name will be taken by the high command within a day or two to pave the way for the installation of a Congress government at the earliest.

The party could also look for a consensus candidate in case the contenders, especially Pratibha nd Sukhu, refuse to relent on each other’s name. However, some of the MLAs from Kangra are trying to float the name of a legislator from Kangra, which is the biggest district from where Congress won 10 of the 15 seats in case the high command considers an option outside the two main contenders.

The MLAs from Kangra are floating the name of Chander Kumar Chaudhary, an OBC leader from Kangra for the top post. However, age factor could go against Chander Kumar as he is 78.



They are exploring this possibility in case of a stalemate between Pratibha and Sukhu factions. However, Sukhu camp is claiming the support of majority MLAs even as the exact number cannot be ascertained.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) last night adopted a single line resolution, authorising AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to take the final call on the CM name. The resolution was moved by Agnihotri and seconded by Sukhu, both CM contenders in the presence of Pratibha, who heads the party.

After the CLP meeting, the central observers individually met all the 40 MLAs to have a one-to-one meeting to take their feedback on the CM candidate. “There is no question of any factionalism as the CLP has unanimously adopted a resolution, leaving the decision on the CM to the high command,” said AICC state incharge Rajeev Shukla while dismissing speculation of the party being divided on the issue of CM face finalisation.

Even as Sukhu has said that he was a dedicated Congress man and not in the race for the CM post, the fact remains that both Pratibha and he remain the frontrunners.

At the same time CLP Leader Agnihotri too remains in the reckoning as he too has the support of some MLAs, though their number is not large. Agnihotri too rubbished speculation of the party being badly split on the issue of deciding CM face. “The party is fully united and there is no question of any groupism. The high command’s decision will be supreme and acceptable to all,” the CLP leader said after the meeting.

The Governor has already dissolved the 13th Legislative Assembly on the recommendation of the council of ministers. He has asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the council and his ministers to continue in office till the formation of the government.