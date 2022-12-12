Amitabh elected IOA executive member

Mandi, December 11
Amitabh Sharma of Manali has been elected as an executive member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
Sharma’s appointment has delighted winter sports lovers in Manali, who are hopeful that he will play a crucial role in promoting winter sports in the region.
Six-time Olympian and Arjuna awardee Shiva Keshavan of Manali has also been elected to the IOA Athletes Commission as part of a 10-member panel.
Roop Chand Negi, Secretary General of Ski and Snowboard India, Ludar Thakur, president of HP Winter Games Association, Secretary Pintu Sood and Roshan Thakur, president of HP Ice Skating Association, today congratulated both Sharma and Keshavan for the achievement.
