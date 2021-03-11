Amitabh Kant, Himachal Pradesh CM discuss chief secretaries conclave

Shimla, May 16
Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.
Discussions were held on the proposed conclave of chief secretaries of all states and UTs at Dharamsala in June. The Chief Minister said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the two-day conclave.
The CM also talked about various aspects related to Himachal with officers of the NITI Aayog. He said Himachal had taken many innovative steps towards tourism expansion, clean energy, ropeway connectivity, electric vehicles and sustainable development.
Thakur said through the ropeway project, Himachal was moving forward in the field of tourism.
He said the state was promoting electric and clean mobility by formulating an electric vehicle policy. The CM sought the cooperation of the Aayog in improving sustainable tourism, air connectivity and sustainable development of the state.
