Ammo depot not shifted, work on power project in Kinnaur delayed

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 30

The completion of the 450 MW Shong Tong Hydroelectric Project located on the right bank of the Sutlej has been delayed due to the stalemate over the issue of the relocation of an ammunition depot at Powari in Kinnaur district, close to the China border.

The government is keen on an early solution to the issue so that the work on the hydroelectric project could be completed and power generation could begin

Successive state governments had taken up the ammo depot issue with the Union Defence Ministry as it hampered excavation work on a silt flushing tunnel.

Besides, Powari villagers have urged the government that the ammo depot be relocated to some other place away from habitation. They cite the presence of a school and a petrol station in the vicinity of the ammunition depot to seek its relocation.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena will take up the issue with the Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, and officials of the power and forest departments here tomorrow. The work on the hydroelectric project was stalled after the Army moved court against it almost a decade ago. In fact, the issue was taken up at the civil-military liaison meetings several times but to no avail.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had urged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in August this year to get the ammunition depot relocated so that the work on the hydroelectric project could be completed.

Officials concerned say that the Army has about 67 bighas at Powari but it has sought 600 bighas for the relocation of the ammunition depot. In fact, the Army had sought the shifting of the project due to its proximity to the depot. The government had offered two alternative sites for the depot but the stalemate continues.

The inordinate delay in the completion of the Shong Tong project has not only led to cost escalation but also caused revenue loss to the exchequer.