Among those to vote in Lok Sabha polls in Mandi district , 166 above 100 yrs

Mandi, March 16

As soon as the schedule for General Elections was announced by the Election Commission of India today, the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, the largest parliamentary constituency of the state.

While talking to media persons here today, Mandi District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said the election notification for the Mandi parliamentary seat would be issued on May 7 and the nomination papers would be submitted till May 14. Thescrutiny of nomination papers would be done on May 15 and names would be withdrawn on May 17. Voting would be held on June 1, he added.

He said the Model Code of Conduct came into effect from today in the 17 Assembly constituencies of six districts falling under the Mandi parliamentary constituency. The publicity material would be removed from the government buildings within 24 hours. The publicity material would be removed from public places within 48 hours and from private properties within 72 hours.

“Publicity material will be placed on someone’s private property only after the approval of the owner. After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, new development works will not be started in this parliamentary constituency. At the same time, government vehicles will also not be used for political campaigns. Only MG-NREGA and disaster relief works will be continued,” he added.

“Six district election officers and 34 assistant returning officers of six districts will implement the election process. In Mandi district alone, there are 8.66 lakh voters, of which 10,140 voters are specially-abled and 8,655 voters are above the age of 85, whereas the number of voters above 100 years is 166,” said Devgan.

He said counting centres had been set up in Sundernagar, Mandi, Sarkaghat and Jogindernagar in Mandi district. In every Assembly constituency, two polling stations would be operated by women employees. At the same time, few polling stations would also be operated by specially-abled employees.

