Amrit Kaushal tops Himachal in JEE (Main)

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

Amrit Kaushal has topped the session two of JEE (Main) 2024 in the state by securing 99.86 percentile. The result was declared on April 24.

Kaushal had also emerged as a state topper in the session one of JEE (Main) by securing 99.74 percentile, the result of which was declared in February.

Kaushal, who aspires to become a computer engineer, did his Class X from St Edwards School in Shimla after which he went to JCB Public Senior Secondary School, New Shimla. His parents Dr Ankur Kaushal and Dr Sonia Kaushal run a private clinic in Shimla.

Kaushal said he had been preparing for the examination for the past two years and opted Aspire Academy for coaching. “I used to revise whatever was taught in the class,” he added.

Yamini Pal secured 99.61 percentile in the same examination to emerge as the second topper in the state. Aspiring to be a computer engineer, Yamini father Khem Singh is an accountant and mother Sunita Devi a homemaker.

She completed her schooling from Auckland House School in Shimla after which she decided to prepare for JEE and chose Aspire Academy.

“Social media works as a distraction and it is better to stay away from it and ensure its minimal use,” she added.

“I would also like to thank my parents and my teachers for supporting me. It is because of them that I am able to achieve such heights,” she added.

Academy director Yogendra Kumar Meena said 67 students from the academy secured above 90 percentile in the examination.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla