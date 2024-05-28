Anand did nothing for state, can’t seek votes: Bhardwaj

Shimla, May 27
BJP candidate from Kangra Lok Sabha constituency Rajiv Bhardwaj today said Congress nominee Anand Sharma had no right to seek votes from people as he failed to do anything for Himachal Pradesh and its people when he was in the Union Cabinet.
Addressing an election meeting in Dalhousie in Chamba district, he said, “The Congress has always pursued politics of minority appeasement while ignoring the legitimate claims of the underprivileged sections, including people belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories.”
Bhardwaj said if elected, he would see to it that the vast tourism potential of Kangra-Chamba was tapped so that ample employment opportunities were created.
The Congress has pursued politics of minority appeasement while ignoring the legitimate claims of the underprivileged sections, including people belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories. — Rajeev Bhardwaj, BJP Kangra candidate
“There is no dearth of money for various schemes in the education, health and road sectors, but is for the MP to look for such projects, which can implemented in developing areas like Chamba, an inspirational district,” he said.
The BJP candidate said every penny from the government was being spent on development as there was an honest Prime Minister.
“The Congress has never looked beyond one family, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi for whom the entire nation is his family,” he added.
He said not even a single DPR for undertaking development works in Chamba had been sent to the Centre in the last 15 months despite there being no paucity of funds at the Centre.
