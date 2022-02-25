Anand Sharma ducks query about 'serving as CM'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

“India’s stand on Ukraine is balanced as we have special relations with Russia which is an old friend but the United Nations should find out some way to reopen the route of negotiation for diplomatic resolution to the problem,” said Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma here today.

“We are for peace and not war. Conflict and war in any part of the world affects humanity. The world is yet to emerge from Covid-19 pandemic, economies have been hammered, people have lost jobs, prices of oil and gas have gone up and we cannot afford any further crunch in the economy,” he added.

Asked if he wished to serve as Chief Minister, Sharma said, “I am very happy with what I am today. I am a Congress worker and do whatever my party asks me to do. I will campaign for my party”.

He said that the Congress always had a strong base in the state and BJP’s defeat in the byelections in Himachal is an indication that people were unhappy with the government. He inaugurated a three-storied community centre built at a cost of Rs 1.02 crore at Kelston in Shimla.—

