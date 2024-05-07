Anand Sharma disconnected from grassroots politics: Shanta Kumar

Dharamsala, May 6
BJP leader and former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar on Monday claimed the Congress could not find a local leader willing to contest from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat and was forced to field Anand Sharma who was “disconnected from grassroot politics”.
Sharma is primarily known for his tenure in the Rajya Sabha and lacks substantial local engagement, the senior BJP leader said and expressed scepticism about the Congress candidate’s ability to connect with the electorate.
