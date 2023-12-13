Anand Sharma hails expansion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Former Union Minister and member of the Congress Working Committee Anand Sharma on Tuesday hailed the Himachal Cabinet expansion. He thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the party high command for inducting new ministers. He lauded both appointments.

Sharma said Rajesh Dharmani’s induction was an acknowledgment of his contribution, intellect, popularity and commitment to serving the people of his constituency and Himachal. “The appointments will add value to the state Cabinet,” he added.

#Congress #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu