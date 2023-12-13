Anand Sharma hails expansion

New Delhi, December 12
Former Union Minister and member of the Congress Working Committee Anand Sharma on Tuesday hailed the Himachal Cabinet expansion. He thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the party high command for inducting new ministers. He lauded both appointments.
Sharma said Rajesh Dharmani’s induction was an acknowledgment of his contribution, intellect, popularity and commitment to serving the people of his constituency and Himachal. “The appointments will add value to the state Cabinet,” he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM
BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts
Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off
PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...
Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House
To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow
Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal
Submit statements to special probe team