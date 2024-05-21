Anand Sharma lashes out at BJP over ‘outsider’ remark

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 20

Congress candidate from the Kangra parliamentary conconstituency Anand Sharma on Saturday said the youth of India had been cheated by the BJP for 10 years.

Despite committing to give two crore jobs every year as per its 2014 Lok Sabha elections manifesto, it could not provide even five lakh jobs in a year. While criticising the BJP, he said one could easily verify the discrepancies between the BJP’s 2014, 2019 and 2024 manifestos and the party’s actual performance.

He said he was not an outsider as BJP leaders alleging in their speeches, he highlighted his 52-year career in public service and asserted his deep-rooted connection with Himachal Pradesh, besides talking about his efforts for the development of Kangra and Chamba districts.

Talking to the media, he alleged that the BJP never fulfilled its promises, whereas the Congress was committed to deliver on its guarantees. “BJP leaders should tell the public where they have provided employment to 20 crore youth in 10 years,” he added. Sharma said, “The BJP governments in the states as well as Centre make false promises, which are never taken care of while the Congress fulfils its promises.” He said the Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh would start giving pension of Rs 1,500 to every woman from June.

The former Union minister outlined his priorities for Kangra district such as the promotion of adventure tourism and establishment of multi-specialty hospitals.

