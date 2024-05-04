 Anand takes on PM Modi, says 2 cr jobs target not met : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Anand takes on PM Modi, says 2 cr jobs target not met

Anand takes on PM Modi, says 2 cr jobs target not met

Congress candidate arrives in Kangra, to start campaign from today

Anand takes on PM Modi, says 2 cr jobs target not met

Congress candidate Anand Sharma and CM Sukhvinder Sukhu being welcomed at the Gaggal airport on Friday. Photo: Kamaljeet



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 3

Anand Sharma, Congress candidate from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were given a rousing welcome by party workers on their arrival at the Gaggal airport here today. Sukhu left for an election rally in the Pangi area of Chamba. Sources said that Sharma would start campaigning in the constituency from tomorrow.

Sharma, while talking to mediapersons at the Gaggal airport, said, “I have visited Kangra many times for social and official functions and am well connected with the area.”

BJP insulting voters by predicting poll results

  • Congress candidate Anand Sharma said on Friday that the BJP leadership was insulting the electorate by predicting the results even before the elections were held
  • Sharma, while talking to media in Shimla before leaving for Kangra, said there was no place for the arrogance of the BJP leadership, which had predicted the results in its favour weeks before the elections were to be held
  • He claimed he had the support of the party organisation, Chief Minister, MLAs and all party workers

Asked about the BJP’s allegation that the Congress government had failed to fulfil election promises, he said that first the Opposition should tell about unfulfilled promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister should tell the people of the country about the unfulfilled promise of providing two crore jobs every year. He should also tell people about schemes likes Agniveer under which soldiers are not given permanent jobs and the demonetisation scheme,” he added.

Later, Sharma held a meeting with Congress MLAs, ministers and other leaders of Kangra district. He discussed with them the strategy for his election campaign. He said, “As a Union Minister I had given various development projects to Kangra district. Incumbent Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, when he was Kangra MP, had met me and requested me that a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) be opened in the district. I was Union Minister for Textiles then and I approved a state-of-the-art NIFT in Kangra. I also got established a Tea Board of India office in Palampur to help promote Kangra tea.”

Sharma said that the BJP should tell people what it had done for Kangra district and the constituency.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra #Lok Sabha #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

After molestation charge, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says expect more

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on account of poll, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at airport

Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at varsity hostel

5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Despite Balbir Singh Seechewal’s ‘green manifesto’, environment not a burning issue in Punjab

Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib