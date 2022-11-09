Anchal Panta crowned Most Vivacious Miss Himachal

Hamirpur, November 8
Anchal Panta, a 20-year-old student of RKMV college, Shimla, hailing from Chopal in Shimla district, won the ‘Most Vivacious Miss Himachal’ crown in a three-day contest that concluded last night at Basant Resort here. Anchal said the crown came along with honour and responsibilities.
Teena of Jari in Kullu district was crowned the first runner-up and Mehat Akansha of Dharamsala was adjudged the second runner-up. It was the sixth season of the beauty contest that started in 2017. Runjan Ramta, first runner-up of the title in 2020, crowned the winner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...