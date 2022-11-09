Anchal Panta crowned Most Vivacious Miss Himachal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 8

Anchal Panta, a 20-year-old student of RKMV college, Shimla, hailing from Chopal in Shimla district, won the ‘Most Vivacious Miss Himachal’ crown in a three-day contest that concluded last night at Basant Resort here. Anchal said the crown came along with honour and responsibilities.

Teena of Jari in Kullu district was crowned the first runner-up and Mehat Akansha of Dharamsala was adjudged the second runner-up. It was the sixth season of the beauty contest that started in 2017. Runjan Ramta, first runner-up of the title in 2020, crowned the winner.

#Hamirpur #Kullu #Shimla