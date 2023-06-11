Ancient rock inscription found in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, June 10

An apparently ancient rock inscription is lying unattended in a Mandi village. An epigraphist claims that the inscription dates back to the fourth or fifth century.

“The inscription is at Shalari village in Mandi district. If steps are not taken to preserve it, this important epigraphical record of the fourth/fifth century may become extinct,” said Prof Kishori Lal Chandel, who discovered the inscription in 2012.

He said the inscription was first brought to light by Hiranand in 1904, who mentioned it in his research paper ‘Historical Document of Kullu’. A few years later, the famous epigraphist JP Vogel worked on its translation. Later, the inscription was thought to have been washed away in floods till Chandel and Prof Laxman Thakur rediscovered it in 2012.

“Currently, the rock is surrounded by dense bushes from all sides. With rampant construction activities, the rock could get destroyed anytime if protective measures are not taken,” said Chandel.

He claims the inscription tells us about the language and script that existed in this part of the world in the fourth century. “Besides, it is the oldest archaeological evidence of the practice of Shaivism at that time in this region,” he added.

Hari Chauhan, curator of state museum, said, “We will visit the site and verify the claims made regarding the inscription. If the claims are found authentic, steps would be taken to preserve the relic.”