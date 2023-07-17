 Ancient Shiva temple at Mandi survives flood fury : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Ancient Shiva temple at Mandi survives flood fury

Ancient Shiva temple at Mandi survives flood fury

Ancient Shiva temple at Mandi survives flood fury

The historical Panchvaktra temple submerged in the flooded Beas. File photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 16

The centuries-old Panchvaktra temple of Mandi district has emerged as a centre of immense religious faith as it emerged intact in flooded Beas after torrential rain on June 9 and 10. The temple of Lord Shiva is stated to be over 300 years old.

The unprecedented rain caused a lot of devastation in Kullu-Manali and Mandi district, resulting in unprecedented loss of life and property. The flooded Beas damaged several hotels and residential buildings apart from the main highway to Mandi from Manali. But the temple structure remained intact as it withstood considerable pounding from rainwater and remained submerged for two days.

During the floods, 15-feet debris was deposited in the temple premises in which a five-feet idol of Lord Shiva was buried. When local people entered the temple premises after the rain to check the condition of the temple, they found mounds of debris inside. However, no damage was noticed to the temple structure. It surprised everyone, particularly those who saw the video of flooded Beas water hitting the temple.

Locals believed that it was the power of Lord Shiva, which did not let any harm to the temple. They drew parallel to what happened in Kedarnath, where despite massive destruction during the June 2013 floods, the temple of Lord Shiva had remained intact.

People believed that the temple also remained harmless due to its unique architecture, which made it compatible to resist such a massive disaster when bridges and buildings crumbled within no time by the flooded Beas.

Shrikant, a priest, said that this tragedy had further deepened people’s faith in the Lord Shiva. Devotees have started visiting this temple. When politicians visited Mandi to review the disaster situation, most of them made a point to visit the temple.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, said, “I have asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to visit the temple to assess the situation and take necessary steps for its protection. This temple is under the jurisdiction of the ASI. It is not sufficient to take the temples under control and do nothing for its upkeep. The local people were clearing debris from inside the temple premises voluntarily and it will be restored soon for the pilgrims.”

#Mandi

