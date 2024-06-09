Andretta art gallery wows Justice Tarlok Chauhan

Our Correspondent

Palampur June 8

High Court Judge Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan today visited the Sobha Singh Art Gallery and Museum in Andretta. He showed keen interest in the paintings and the artefacts displayed in the gallery and the museum.

He said he felt “truly blessed” to see the life-like works and the legacy of Sobha Singh. In the visitors’ book, he wrote: “Great artists are rarely born. Having seen his paintings and their copies in my childhood, little did I realise that one day, I would be here at Andretta to be with the legacy that Sobha Singh has left behind. Words cannot describe his works, be it paintings or sculptures. Truly blessed.”

#Palampur