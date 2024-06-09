Andretta art gallery wows Justice Tarlok Chauhan

Palampur June 8
High Court Judge Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan today visited the Sobha Singh Art Gallery and Museum in Andretta. He showed keen interest in the paintings and the artefacts displayed in the gallery and the museum.
He said he felt “truly blessed” to see the life-like works and the legacy of Sobha Singh. In the visitors’ book, he wrote: “Great artists are rarely born. Having seen his paintings and their copies in my childhood, little did I realise that one day, I would be here at Andretta to be with the legacy that Sobha Singh has left behind. Words cannot describe his works, be it paintings or sculptures. Truly blessed.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise