Anil to stay with BJP, son will join party too

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 24

Disgruntled BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma has finally decided to stay with the BJP, along with his family, and contest the election from the Mandi Sadar seat.

He made this announcement today during a press conference in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

Will strengthen party, CM I and my family will make effort to strengthen the BJP as well as the Chief Minister. — Anil Sharma, MLA

The BJP had forced Anil to step down from the post of Power Minister in 2019. Thereafter, he made sharp attacks on BJP leaders. Speculation was rife that Anil could join the Congress.

After this declaration, Anil put a full stop on all speculation and made it clear that his son Ashray, a Congress officer-bearer, would also join the BJP soon. Anil said he and his family would make effort to strengthen the BJP as well as Thakur.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said, “Anil Sharma and his family are with the BJP and we work collectively for the development of the state.” The rift between Anil and the BJP leadership occurred when his son Ashray had contested the Lok Sabha election on the Congress ticket in 2019 from Mandi. Thereafter, Anil was forced to resign from his post.Today, Anil got a space to sit on the stage set up for the PM at the Paddal ground.