Anil to stay with BJP, son will join party too

Mandi, September 24
Disgruntled BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma has finally decided to stay with the BJP, along with his family, and contest the election from the Mandi Sadar seat.
He made this announcement today during a press conference in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
Will strengthen party, CM
I and my family will make effort to strengthen the BJP as well as the Chief Minister. — Anil Sharma, MLA
The BJP had forced Anil to step down from the post of Power Minister in 2019. Thereafter, he made sharp attacks on BJP leaders. Speculation was rife that Anil could join the Congress.
After this declaration, Anil put a full stop on all speculation and made it clear that his son Ashray, a Congress officer-bearer, would also join the BJP soon. Anil said he and his family would make effort to strengthen the BJP as well as Thakur.
BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said, “Anil Sharma and his family are with the BJP and we work collectively for the development of the state.” The rift between Anil and the BJP leadership occurred when his son Ashray had contested the Lok Sabha election on the Congress ticket in 2019 from Mandi. Thereafter, Anil was forced to resign from his post.Today, Anil got a space to sit on the stage set up for the PM at the Paddal ground.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...