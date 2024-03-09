Dharamsala: Animal Husbandry Department to motivate farmers to get insurance

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 8

Kangra ADC Saurabh Jassal instructed the employees of the Animal Husbandry Department to motivate farmers to get crop and animal insurance at a meeting with district-level bankers advisory and coordination committee .

Jassal said officials of the Agriculture Department should take steps to establish small processing plants at the village level for improving the economic condition of the farmers. He directed all banks to settle the pending agricultural loans. He also instructed officials to take immediate action on the applications received for setting up micro, small and medium industries, as per eligibility, so that young entrepreneurs could set up industries.

District manager of a leading bank, Kuldeep Kumar Kaushal, shed light on the budget allotted to all banks for small, medium and small enterprises as per the directions of Government of India.

In the meeting, Punjab National Bank Sub-Divisional Head Rakesh Chand Katoch said the bank had always been working in the interest of farmers. He said during the previous financial year, till the end of the December 2023, loans amounting to Rs 93.370 crore were distributed in the agriculture sector, Rs 190.480 crore in the micro, medium and small enterprises sector and Rs 22.847 crore in other priority sectors. “Continuous growth has been recorded under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme in the district and a total of 28,730 cards had been issued by the end of December 2023. Instructions have also been issued to branches of all banks operating in the district to ensure issuance of credit cards to the remaining farmers,” he said.

The progress made under the poverty alleviation schemes of the government being implemented by all the banks in the district and targets and achievements under the annual plan till December 2023 were also reviewed during the meeting.

