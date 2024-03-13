Minister Anirudh Singh inaugurates drinking water schemes in Kasumpati

Shimla, March 12
Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects in the Kasumpati Assembly constituency.
He inaugurated a drinking water supply scheme for Pagog gram panchayat. The people of Pagog, Padechi, Shanan, Bhadash, Bhukar and Moti Bagh villages would benefit from this scheme.
He also inaugurated another drinking water supply scheme built for Nala gram panchayat at a cost of about Rs 71 lakh.
Anirudh, while presiding over the programme organised in Bhadash, said that the long-standing demand of the people had been fulfilled. He assured people that there would be no shortage of funds for the development works in the area. “About 90 per cent roads in the area are being metalled and the approval has already been given for HRTC’s tempo traveller taxi for Pagog panchayat,” he added. — TNS
Roads being metalled
Around 90 per cent roads in Kasumpti are being metalled. Approval has already been given for the HRTC’s tempo traveller taxi for Pagog panchayat
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...