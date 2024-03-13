Minister Anirudh Singh inaugurates drinking water schemes in Kasumpati

Shimla, March 12

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects in the Kasumpati Assembly constituency.

He inaugurated a drinking water supply scheme for Pagog gram panchayat. The people of Pagog, Padechi, Shanan, Bhadash, Bhukar and Moti Bagh villages would benefit from this scheme.

He also inaugurated another drinking water supply scheme built for Nala gram panchayat at a cost of about Rs 71 lakh.

Anirudh, while presiding over the programme organised in Bhadash, said that the long-standing demand of the people had been fulfilled. He assured people that there would be no shortage of funds for the development works in the area. “About 90 per cent roads in the area are being metalled and the approval has already been given for HRTC’s tempo traveller taxi for Pagog panchayat,” he added. — TNS

Roads being metalled

Around 90 per cent roads in Kasumpti are being metalled. Approval has already been given for the HRTC’s tempo traveller taxi for Pagog panchayat

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla