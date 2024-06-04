Ankesh strikes gold in Conitnental Tour

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 3

Ankesh Chaudhary, an athlete from Pathiar village in Kangra district, has again brought laurels to the state by winning a gold medal at the international stage.

This time he has made his presence felt in World Athletics Continental Tour, Taiwan, with a timing of 1.50.64 to clinch the 800-metre gold.

According to Ankesh, due to a heavy downpour during the race, his performance not according to his expectations.

Talking to The Tribune on phone from Taiwan, he exuded confidence that he would do much better in the upcoming tournament in Russia from June 12 to 14, followed by the World Athletics Continental Tour in Kazakhstan from June 22 to 24.

Ankesh had won the 800-m gold in Senior National Federation Cup, held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, last month.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Taiwan