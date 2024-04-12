Annoyed with CM, more MLAs may leave Congress, says Jai Ram

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 11

Legislators left the Congress after facing humiliation and neglect at the hands of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. More MLAs could leave the Congress as they are annoyed with the working of the Chief Minister, said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a public meeting at the Gandhi Chowk here today.

He said that there was a time when Sukhu used to say that former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh ignored Congress MLAs and now he had committed the same mistake. He added that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha and six Vidhan Sabha seats and form government in the state and at the Centre.

On Sukhu’s accusation that he had ignored Hamirpur district, Thakur said that the Chief Minister should see the record to understand he (Jai Ram Thakur) had paid more visits to Hamirpur than he did in 15 months. He added that Sukhu had no interest in the district or in development and welfare of the people of the district.

Sukhu became Chief Minister due to the support of 40 MLAs of the Congress. Three independent MLAs had also supported him but he could not keep them together. Now, some MLAs had left him and more would leave in near future because of his dictatorial policies. The BJP would win all byelections as Congress workers and leaders were angry at Sukhu’s ‘dictatorial polices’.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and BJP candidate for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, said that the country had experienced huge development in the past 10 years under the Narendra Modi regime. He listed various development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country that was considered the most unstable economy of the world had become fifth largest economy of the world now. He said that BJP would easily cross target of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha and Modi would become Prime Minister for the third time.

Anurag welcomed the rebel MLAs into the BJP fold and said that the Chief Minister could neither keep them nor the people of their constituencies happy.

State BJP president Raeev Bindal said that no power could stop the BJP from forming government at the Centre and in the state as people had decided to throw out political parties that believed in appeasement politics. He added that it was the BJP government that abrogated Article 370 and established one country one rule in the country.

He said that the BJP had restored peace and wiped out terrorism from the country. Congress rebel from Hamirpur Ashish Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Rajinder Rana, BJP candidates from Barsar and Sujanpur Assembly constituencies, also addressed the gathering.

