 Annoyed with CM, more MLAs may leave Congress, says Jai Ram : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Annoyed with CM, more MLAs may leave Congress, says Jai Ram

Annoyed with CM, more MLAs may leave Congress, says Jai Ram

Annoyed with CM, more MLAs may leave Congress, says Jai Ram

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur addresses a public meeting in Hamirpur on Thursday. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and BJP president Rajeev Bindal were also present



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 11

Legislators left the Congress after facing humiliation and neglect at the hands of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. More MLAs could leave the Congress as they are annoyed with the working of the Chief Minister, said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a public meeting at the Gandhi Chowk here today.

He said that there was a time when Sukhu used to say that former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh ignored Congress MLAs and now he had committed the same mistake. He added that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha and six Vidhan Sabha seats and form government in the state and at the Centre.

On Sukhu’s accusation that he had ignored Hamirpur district, Thakur said that the Chief Minister should see the record to understand he (Jai Ram Thakur) had paid more visits to Hamirpur than he did in 15 months. He added that Sukhu had no interest in the district or in development and welfare of the people of the district.

Sukhu became Chief Minister due to the support of 40 MLAs of the Congress. Three independent MLAs had also supported him but he could not keep them together. Now, some MLAs had left him and more would leave in near future because of his dictatorial policies. The BJP would win all byelections as Congress workers and leaders were angry at Sukhu’s ‘dictatorial polices’.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and BJP candidate for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, said that the country had experienced huge development in the past 10 years under the Narendra Modi regime. He listed various development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country that was considered the most unstable economy of the world had become fifth largest economy of the world now. He said that BJP would easily cross target of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha and Modi would become Prime Minister for the third time.

Anurag welcomed the rebel MLAs into the BJP fold and said that the Chief Minister could neither keep them nor the people of their constituencies happy.

State BJP president Raeev Bindal said that no power could stop the BJP from forming government at the Centre and in the state as people had decided to throw out political parties that believed in appeasement politics. He added that it was the BJP government that abrogated Article 370 and established one country one rule in the country.

He said that the BJP had restored peace and wiped out terrorism from the country. Congress rebel from Hamirpur Ashish Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Rajinder Rana, BJP candidates from Barsar and Sujanpur Assembly constituencies, also addressed the gathering.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

2
Haryana

Principal among 3 arrested after 6 schoolchildren killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

3
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

4
Health

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored

5
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha 2024: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu and ‘who’s that’ Aannamalai

6
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

7
Trending

Terrified that world 'would end with eclipse', US astrology influencer stabs boyfriend in heart; kills baby, then dies by crashing car into tree

8
World

Nijjar killing: ‘We have stood up for Canadians’, PM Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel

9
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

10
India

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...

Trudeau rakes up Nijjar killing at hearing on poll interference

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

‘Matter of grave concern’: SC on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

2 arrested with illegal weapons

BJP workers hold protest, burn Delhi CM Kejriwal’s effigy

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary

No prayers on roads after talks between L-G, Imams

People will give befitting reply to BJP: Atishi

Sachdeva injured in protest against AAP

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Highest attendance, questions mark MP Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi varsity, Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched woman’s gold earrings in police net