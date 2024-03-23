Annual blood donation camp in Nurpur today

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 22

Nurpur Blood Donors’ Club (NBDC) is set to organise the 35th edition of its blood donation camp on the premises of the Atal indoor stadium here on Saturday.

The club, in collaboration with other social and voluntary organisations, has been organising the camp every year to mark Martyr Day on March 23. Blood bank teams from Tanda Medical College, Kangra, and Civil Hospital, Pathankot, will collect blood units of volunteers.

According to NBDC president Rajiv Pathania, this year the camp is being organised under the ‘Seva Bhi Suraksha Bhi’ project, and the first 60 donors aged between 18 and 25 would be gifted ISI-marked helmets on this occasion with an aim to generate awareness among youngsters to follow traffic rules. Pathania said the camp is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

He said the NBDC was receiving numerous calls from regular and new volunteers of the area, especially women, for their registration in the camp.

