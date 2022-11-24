Annual Day at Chail Military School

Rashtriya Military School, Chail, celebrated its 97th Annual Prize Giving Day on Tuesday. Col Shyam Kumar Bhakuni, Commanding Officer, Sub Area Provost Unit, Ambala, was the chief guest.

The other guests included Col GS Training, Col Adit Saxena and alumni of the school, besides parents of the students. The chief guest encouraged the cadets to work hard, inculcate discipline and lead by example.

Cadet Naaz Manhas of the Ujjain house was declared the best cadet in sports and Cadet Mukal of the Taxila house clinched the trophy for the highest average performance in academics.

Cadet Hemender and Cadet Ashutosh Kumar of the Nalanda house won the best house captain and the all-round best cadet trophy for the session. The Ujjain house won the all-round best house cup while Nalanda House won the all-round runners-up shield.

DAV Literary Conclave celebrated

Dayanand Public School, Shimla, celebrated the DAV Literary Conclave on its campus on Wednesday. Rakesh Kanwar, IAS, Secretary, Language and Culture Department, was the chief guest. Principals of 11 DAV Schools of HP Zone participated in the conclave. The book titled 'Let Them Fly – My Tryst with Kids' written by Dr Nisha Peshin, Director Academics, DAVCAE, was released by the dignitaries. A cultural programme, including songs, play, panel discussion, news reading, paper reading, storytelling and dance, was presented by the students of the 11 schools.