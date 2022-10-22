Annual Day held at Pinegrove school

The annual day celebrations at Pinegrove School, Dharampur, culminated with a grand finale at the school’s sports field and pavilion, The Arena. The chief guest, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, inaugurated the renovated, Sant Stadium, a newly laid Astroturf hockey field. A song composition that highlighted the aims, goals and aspirations of the school was also released. The students of Class XII presented the Annual Report-2022, featuring school’s accomplishments in the current academic year.
Chef Day celebrated at IHM, Shimla
International Chef Day was celebrated at IHM, Shimla. A seminar was held on ‘Global career opportunities in culinary fields’, which was attended by many leading chefs of the state. The function was graced by various renowned individuals from the hospitality industry.
IGNOU extends admissions till Oct 27
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admission in various bachelor degree and master degree programmes as well as the diploma/PG diploma programmes for the July-2022 session, till October 27. Interested candidate can register online on the university’s website: www.ignou.ac.in. For more information, they may also contact any of the nearest IGNOU study centres or Regional Centre, Shimla.
