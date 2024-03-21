Annual function at Rajpur’s GGDSD college

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 20

The annual function of Goswami Ganesh Dutt Sanatan Dharma Mahavidyalaya, Rajpur, was celebrated with great zeal here. Shri Sai University (Palampur) Pro-Vice-Chancellor NN Sharma was the chief guest of the event. The event formally started with the garlanding of the statue of Goddess Saraswati, and the lighting of the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said a teacher’s achievement was reflected in the success, understanding and the working style of his students.

He also advised the parents to spend more time with their children, so that the thought process of the younger generations could be understood.

The chief guest presented a sum of Rs 11,000 to the college from the trust established in the memory of his father. On this occasion, college Director and Principal Vivek Sharma read out the annual report of the college. He said the management society of the college was trying to offer BSc (Computer Science) and MCom courses from the next session.

Dr Vivek Sharma honoured alumni who graduated from the college and held various prestigious positions such as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Assistant Superintendent of Police, university professor and lawyer.

Honorary Captain Devendra Dadwal; Kangra DDHE Nodal Officer Sudhir Bhatia and Dr Rajesh Jariyal of the Department of Zoology, HPU, also donated funds for various activities of the college.

The students who excelled in the Himachal Pradesh University (2023) graduation examinations, and Himachal Pradesh University (2024) second and third year examinations were felicitated on the occasion.

