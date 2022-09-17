Annual meet of ICSE schools begins

Dharamsala, September 16
The Annual General Meeting of ICSE schools of North India started here today. The theme of the meeting was ‘Resilience and Reinvention’.
About 140 ICSE school principals will participate in the meeting and share their views.
Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, and Gerry Arthoon, Chief Executive, ICSE and ISC, were chief guests on the first day.
DGP Sanjay Kundu will be the chief guest on the second day. Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Principal of Kullu Valley School; Louis Lopas, president (ASIAC); Nirmal Kaur, regional secretary (ASIAC); and Gracy MD, Principal of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School and Shranjit Kaur will be present in the meeting.
