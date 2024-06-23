Annual Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra to commence on July 14

Ashish Negi

Rampur, June 22

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra, known as one of the country’s most arduous and challenging pilgrimages, will take place from July 14 to 27.

At a meeting of the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust that was held at the Panchayat Samiti Hall in Nirmand, under the chairmanship of Torul S Ravish, President of the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust and Kullu Deputy Commissioner, the dates of the yatra were finalised.

The DC discussed the yatra in detail with departmental officers, members of the yatra trust and tent traders from Chayal and Juagi panchayats. It was unanimously decided that the yatra would officially run from July 14 to July 27, with the last batch of devotees departing on July 27. The holy staff of Mata Ambika, which embarks on the Shrikhand Mahadev pilgrimage from the Dashnami Juna Akhada in Nirmand every year, will leave Nirmand on July 18 and return to the Dashnami Juna Akhada in Nirmand on July 24.

The administration and the yatra trust have already begun preparations for the yatra.

The president of the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust and DC of Kullu announced that the yatra would be divided into five sectors. These sectors are: Base Camp Singh Gad, Base Camp Thachdu, Kunsha, Bhim Dwar and the final base camp Parvati Bagh, where administrative facilities will be established.

Sector magistrates and police officers will be appointed at these base camps. Medical staff and rescue teams will also be stationed at these camps. For the first time, an SDRF rescue unit will be deployed at the final base camp Parvati Bagh. An online registration portal for devotees from other states will be established soon.

Vice-president of the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust and Nirmand SDM Manmohan Singh, Anni DSP Chandrashekhar Kaith, Nirmand Tehsildar Jay Gopal Sharma, Nirmand Naib Tehsildar and Yatra Trust member Buddhi Singh Thakur attended the meeting.