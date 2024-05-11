Annual sports day at Auckland House

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 10

At the annual sports day of the Auckland House School for Boys, Durrant House attained the first position and lifted the sports shield here yesterday. Lefroy House attained the second position on the occasion.

Students showcased their athletic prowess and team spirit through a variety of track and field events. Competitions including, flat race, baton race, ball relay and skating race, were organised for the students. To involve parents in the event, a race was also held for them.

Students also showcased the harmony of physical and mental wellbeing with vibrant display of taekwondo and yoga. Students from classes III to V guided by experienced instructors demonstrated their agility, discipline and inner strength through dynamic taekwondo forms and serene yoga postures. Suman Rawat, Vice-President, Athletic Federation of India, served as the chief guest on the occasion. Being the first female Arjuna Awardee from Himachal Pradesh, she motivated the participants with her inspiring words.The students also participated in a colourful march-past, which was won by the Lefroy House.

The event was witnessed by teachers, parents and fellow students. The winners and participants were honoured during the closing ceremony and the event concluded with a vote of thanks extended by Principal Reuben T John. He said the event not only highlighted the importance of physical fitness, but also emphasised the role of mental focus and mindfulness in achieving holistic health. The event concluded with a sense of achievement and renewed enthusiasm.

