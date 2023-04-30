Another FIR in paper leak case

Hamirpur, April 29
The special investigation team of the Vigilance Department today registered another FIR in connection with the alleged paper leak case related to the dissolved HP Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).
The case relates to the exam conducted under post code 962 for the selection of clerks.
Superintendent of Police Rahul Nath said the FIR was registered and accused Sohan Lal (already in custody) booked in the case.
Two persons were arrested in the paper leak case yesterday too. They were living near the house of the woman accused, who was posted as senior assistant in the dissolved HPSSC. Meanwhile, a court has scheduled the hearing on the bail application of former secretary of the dissolved HPSSC on May 9.
