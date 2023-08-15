Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 15

In a fresh landslide in Shimla, at least eight houses, including six makeshift ones, were razed to the ground and a slaughterhouse was buried under debris in the Krishna Nagar area of the capital town on Tuesday afternoon. The place lies between the old Bus Stand on Cart Road and the Shimla Bypass below. The incident reportedly happened near the slaughter house of the city.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu tweeted that the residents were evacuated earlier this morning by the administration fearing landslide.

Meanwhile, Indian Army columns have been employed for flood relief operations in Shimla, Fatehpur and Indora areas of Himachal. The columns are involved in rescue and relief operations.

However, as the landslide occurred, the houses crashed upon the slaughter house, where some people were reportedly working inside. Videos of people in nearby houses screaming and telling the inmates to leave immediately were circulated on social media.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said rescue operation was being carried out by the district administration and SDRF teams.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, "Two bodies have been recovered from the debris so far and rescue operation is still continuing. There were over five houses that have been buried under the debris. As a safety measure, we have got the houses adjacent to the landslide site evacuated."

On Monday, two landslides took place in Shimla, one at a Shiva temple in Summer Hill and the other at Fagli, which have claimed 16 lives.

Heavy rains battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents.

