Anti-corruption approach should be part of life: Guv

Shimla, November 4
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today stressed the need to march ahead in the interest of the nation with discipline and the ‘swadeshi’ spirit in life.
He said an anti-corruption approach should become a part of the lifestyle to eradicate the menace. The Governor was presiding over an award ceremony during Vigilance Awareness Week being observed by the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau here today.
“We need to be aware of corruption and it should not be a part of etiquette. There is a need to put an end to wrong practices, for which we all should participate,” he added.
Arlekar said corruption comes from human nature. “From the day we have separated religion from our public and personal life, we have started getting corrupted as we have misdefined religion,” he added.
The Governor said religion was not restricted to the system of worship. It was a part of the way of life and conduct. “Dharma teaches us what to do and what not to do in life.”
On the occasion, Arlekar also released the website of the State Vigilance Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...