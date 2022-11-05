Anti-corruption approach should be part of life: Guv

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today stressed the need to march ahead in the interest of the nation with discipline and the ‘swadeshi’ spirit in life.

He said an anti-corruption approach should become a part of the lifestyle to eradicate the menace. The Governor was presiding over an award ceremony during Vigilance Awareness Week being observed by the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau here today.

“We need to be aware of corruption and it should not be a part of etiquette. There is a need to put an end to wrong practices, for which we all should participate,” he added.

Arlekar said corruption comes from human nature. “From the day we have separated religion from our public and personal life, we have started getting corrupted as we have misdefined religion,” he added.

The Governor said religion was not restricted to the system of worship. It was a part of the way of life and conduct. “Dharma teaches us what to do and what not to do in life.”

On the occasion, Arlekar also released the website of the State Vigilance Department.