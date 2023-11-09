Anti-drug display boards now must at Kullu tourist utilities

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 8

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg has made the installation of display boards and signage, both in Hindi and English, regarding penal provisions against drug use mandatory at all public places and tourist utilities like hotels, cafes, home stays and camping sites among others. He said strict action would be taken if the order was not complied with.

The DC said the signage should be saying: “Use and transaction of narcotics is a punishable offence, punishable with imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and a fine of Rs 1 to 2 lakh.” He said similarly in Manikaran valley hotels, restaurants, cafes, taxis, guest houses, buses, shops, and adventure sports venues would have to put up the message that “Do not allow the use of alcohol and drugs anywhere near the deep Parbati river”. Signage displaying “The depth of Parbati river is up to 20 meters in Kasol and Manikaran, enjoy the beauty carefully” and “If anyone offers you drugs, please report the case to police helpline number 82196-81600” will also have to be put up.

The officer said despite various campaigns being run against drugs in the district, the increasing trend of drug addiction was a matter of concern, hence these instructions were issued so that a message was sent to the tourists and visitors coming here that Kullu district was completely free from drug abuse. He said: “We are moving towards de-addiction and strict action is being taken against the anti-social elements who are involved in drug activities.”

Garg said people were being made aware about the ill-effects of intoxicants through a campaign being run under the banner “Drug Free India Campaign”.

