 Anti-incumbency headwind for BJP in Shimla : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Anti-incumbency headwind for BJP in Shimla

Anti-incumbency headwind for BJP in Shimla

Anti-incumbency headwind for BJP in Shimla

BJP candidate from Shimla Suresh Kashyap.



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 28

Of all four parliamentary constituencies in the state, the Congress seems to be best placed in Shimla to put up a tough fight against the BJP.

Congress’ Vinod Sultanpuri.

Having won 13 of the total 17 seats falling in this parliamentary constituency in the 2022 Assembly elections, inducting five MLAs from amongst them in the council of ministers and making three of them the Chief Parliamentary Secretary could give the Congress an advantage. Also, the apple and stone fruit growers’ lobby declaring that it would oppose the BJP in the elections would also give an edge to the Congress. Besides, the BJP will have to offset the anti-incumbency against its sitting MP Suresh Kashyap if it wants to register the fourth consecutive win in what was once a strong Congress bastion.

What favours Cong

  • Big representation for Cong MLAs from the constituency in government
  • Anti-incubency against Suresh Kashyap

What works for BJP

  • The Modi charisma and BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap seeking votes in PM’s name
  • Huge victory margin in last Lok Sabha elections

Total voters 13,32,277

Female 6,47,788

Male 6,84,489

Last winner: Suresh Kashyap (BJP)

Winning margin: 3,27,514

Despite these obvious advantages, Vinod Sultanpuri, the Congress candidate who is the first time MLA from the Kasauli Assembly constituency, faces an uphill task. Kashyap, his rival, had secured victory in the last Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 3,27,514 votes. It will take a massive shift of votes from the BJP to the Congress to bridge this gap. Add to it the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on whose name Kashyap and other BJP candidates are seeking votes. Modi held a rally in Nahan recently to seek votes for Kashyap, which would bolster his position. “Most people look at the Central leadership while voting for the Lok Sabha elections. Many people here wouldn’t even know who the local MP is. They will have Modi and the opposition leaders in mind while casting their vote,” said Dalip Singh, a resident of Paonta Sahib.

For Sultanpuri, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a rally in Rohru and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nahan. Besides, Sultanpuri will also bank on the legacy of his father who won the Shimla Parliamentary seat for a record six times. Sultanpuri has been seeking votes on the promise of vociferously raising the issues faced in the constituency and state in the Parliament, which “Kashyap failed to do”. Having been an MLA just for about 15 months, there’s not much against Sultanpuri as of now.

Being a sitting MP, Kashyap will have to deal with greater resentment. The apple growers, for instance, have openly declared that they will oppose the BJP candidates in these elections. “We did not see Suresh Kashyap raising our concerns even once in the Parliament. If he can’t raise our issues, why should we vote for him?” asked Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch. Upset with the BJP government at the Centre and the previous Jai Ram government in the state, the farmers’ body had decided to vote against all BJP candidates.

In his home district of Sirmaur, Kashyap would hope for support from the Hatti community, who have been granted the ST status by the Centre. However, the BJP lost three of the five seats to the Congress in Sirmaur in the Assembly elections immediately after granting the ST status to the community, indicating the support on the Hatti issue can’t be taken for granted.

All said and done, the constituency looks poised for an interesting contest.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘While they seemed to have nothing, they also had everything’: Justin Langer after visiting Lucknow Super Giants masseur's 1-room dwelling in Mumbai’s Dharavi

2
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

3
India

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region

4
India

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

5
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

6
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

7
India

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

8
Delhi

Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff

9
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

10
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight

The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...

Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Why is Kejriwal campaigning in Punjab if he has serious health issues, asks BJP

L-G orders investigation into nursing homes’ registration

After Vivek Vihar fire, hospital shuts down West Delhi branch

Delhi court summons Atishi in defamation case by BJP leader

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans