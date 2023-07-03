Anti-mining teams deployed in Indora

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JULY 2

In order to curb illegal mining in Chhonchh and Beas rivers in inter-state border areas, the Nurpur district police have deployed anti-mining police patrolling teams at Mazra, Kandori and Kathgarh in Indora sub division of Kangra district.

Earlier, such teams were deployed in Chakki rivulet in Kandwal area of Nurpur sub division which had been shifted in Chamba district after the Manohar murder case in Salooni in the district.

These teams comprising police personnel, including women police, are keeping a close vigil on mining mafia active in this inter-state border area. There were reports of illegal and unscientific mining in Chhonchh and Beas rivers and banned heavy machinery was being used. Illegal mining had damaged Pathankot-Mazra-airport road last year. The repair of this road was yet to be completed but it was again washed away last week after heavy monsoon rainfall.

SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan said these patrolling teams would work round the clock and keep an eye on illegal mining and drug peddling in this border area. He said following the direction of the state government, the district police was taking strict action against illegal mining and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, the police nabbed Kiran Kumar of lower Sakoh village and Mukesh Kumar of Chakwan village in Dharamsala with 19.67 gm heroin and Rs 29,000 at Kandwal in Nurpur. The duo was arrested under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.