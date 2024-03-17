Anticipatory bail of Ashish, MLA’s father extended

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, March 16
The HP High Court today extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to Hamirpur Independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Rakesh Sharma, father of Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma, till April 1, 2024.
During the course of hearing, the counsel for the state government submitted before the court that in terms of its order passed on the last date of hearing, both petitioners did not join investigation on March 15.
However, the counsel for the petitioners stated that due to health problems the duo could not appear before the investigating officer on March 15 and sought time to join investigation.
While extending the period of anticipatory bail, Justice Ranjan Sharma directed the duo to join investigation and cooperate with the investigating officer and listed the matter for April 1. The court also directed the prosecution agency to file a fresh status report by the next date of hearing.
The police had on March 10 registered a case against Ashish Sharma and Rakesh Sharma over “electoral offences” related to the recent Rajya Sabha elections during which six Congress MLAs and three Independent MLAs had cross-voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.
A case of criminal conspiracy, corrupt practices and undue influence on election was registered at Boileauganj police station in Shimla on a complaint filed by two Congress MLAs.
