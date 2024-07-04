Anupam Kishore appointed RBI Regional Director

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

Anupam Kishore assumed the charge as the new Regional Director (Shimla) of the Reserve Bank of India on July 1.

He has replaced Ravinder Singh Amar, who retired on June 28. Kishore, a recipient of the British Chevening Gurukul Scholarship and the US Fulbright Hubert Humphrey Fellowship, began his career with the RBI in 1996.

He has also worked as the Additional Secretary (Debt Management Unit) for the Government of Goa.

He has been a World Bank consultant on “Financing Mechanism for Green Infrastructure in Asia Pacific Region”.

