Anurag: Congress deprived weaker sections of their rights

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 29

Congress ruled the country for over 55 years but deprived the weaker sections of their legitimate rights. This was stated by Anurag Thakur, Union minister while reacting to the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had expressed his opposition to reservations in the past and the BJP also supported this hidden agenda.

Anurag Thakur said that Congress ignored OBC, STs and SCs and gave their share to minorities.

The Union Minister said that Congress party was a sinking ship. The state government failed to control its MLAs. He said that Congress leaders would try to mislead people during the elections but they would never succeed. He visited various villages in the district.

