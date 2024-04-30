Anurag: Congress deprived weaker sections of their rights

Hamirpur, April 29
Congress ruled the country for over 55 years but deprived the weaker sections of their legitimate rights. This was stated by Anurag Thakur, Union minister while reacting to the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had expressed his opposition to reservations in the past and the BJP also supported this hidden agenda.
Anurag Thakur said that Congress ignored OBC, STs and SCs and gave their share to minorities.
The Union Minister said that Congress party was a sinking ship. The state government failed to control its MLAs. He said that Congress leaders would try to mislead people during the elections but they would never succeed. He visited various villages in the district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Anurag Thakur #Congress #Hamirpur #Mohan Bhagwat #Rahul Gandhi #RSS
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...