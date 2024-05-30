Anurag Thakur: Congress has failed to fulfil promises

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 29

BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur today said that the state government had failed to fulfil guarantees the Congress had given to people before the Assembly elections but the ruling party was now talking of guarantees at the national level. He addressed election meetings at various places in Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts.

Anurag said that the people of Himachal Pradesh were waiting for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to fulfil promises made by the Congress like Rs 1,500 per month for women but she announced a list of fresh promises.

Anurag said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was frustrated as he had sensed the defeat of the Congress in the elections.

He said that women were waiting for Rs 1,500 per month assistance, people were yet to get 300 units free electricity and poor farmers were awaiting the government to purchase milk for Rs 100 a litre and cow dung for Rs 2, as promised by the Congress.

