Anurag Thakur: Country witnessed ‘vikas se virasat’ in 10 years

Una, April 17

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today paid obeisance at Mata Chintpurni shrine on the occasion of Ram Navami. District BJP president and former Chintpurni MLA Balbir Chaudhary accompanied him.

Later, addressing mediapersons, Anurag said in the past 10 years of Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the country has witnessed “vikas se virasat”. The Union Minister said the government not only ensured development, but also preserved and propagated rich ancient culture.

Anurag said during the last few years, religious tourism had shown a steep rise and crores of tourists have come to visit ancient shrines. He said the famous religious places in Himachal Pradesh like Mata Chintpurni, Jwalaji, Naina Devi, Mata Barjeshwari Devi and Baba Balak Nath, had also been attracting a large number of devotees, adding that tourism provided employment opportunities to the locals.

Talking about decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government towards women empowerment, the Union Minister said the government passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and respective state Assemblies. Besides, he said the BJP had provided 50 per cent reservation to women within its own party organisation.

Anurag said in the past 10 years, over10 crore LPG connections had been distributed free of cost to underprivileged families so that women do not have to inhale smoke while cooking. The government provided funds for constructing 12 crore toilets, which are the “Ijjat ghars” for women who no longer have to go out in the open to defecate.

Anurag said 13 crore households were provided free water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission so that women do not have to walk long distances to fetch water, adding that 4 crore houses were constructed for economically weak families, of which three crore houses were in the name of women. The government had provided “ilaaj aur anaaj” (medical treatment and food) to eight crore families, he said, adding that many welfare schemes had been initiated for expectant women.

