Anurag did nothing for his constituency: Sankhyan

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 8

Senior spokesperson of the Congress party Sandeep Sankhyan said Union Minister Anurag Thakur failed to develop sports infrastructure in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency despite being the Minister of Sports in the Centre.

While addressing the media here today, he said Thakur remained disconnected with people of the state and his parliamentary constituency as well. He said even when the BJP government was in power, Thakur ignored the state. He added that Thakur should tell people how much funds or infrastructure was developed due to his efforts.

Sankhyan said despite being the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Thakur ignored media fraternity and did not support the implementation of Majithia Wage Board. He said the Modi-led government should tell people why they were under debt.

He said the BJP leaders should refrain from talking about honesty and morality in politics. He added that the BJP remained silent on the issue of women wrestlers and atrocities against women in Manipur. The BJP did horse trading to destabilise the government in the state.

