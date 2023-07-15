Anurag in tow, Nadda visits flood-hit areas of Mandi, Kullu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 14

BJP national president JP Nadda today visited flood-affected areas of Mandi and Kullu districts and assured people of every possible help.

He said that the Central Government was providing financial assistance to the state for relief and rehabilitation work and more funds would be given in the coming days. He added that additional funds would be given to the state government for the repair of damaged roads. He was accompanied by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal and other local BJP leaders.

Nadda said, “We stand with the people of Himachal in this difficult time. The national leadership is compensating the state for the losses suffered. It is our responsibility to provide more funds to the state in the coming days.”

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the first day of the rain disaster. He also spoke to Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. The same day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent 13 NDRF teams to Himachal, due to which the rescue and relief work is going on at a fast pace. Amit Shah also spoke to the Chief Minister and I also had a telephonic conversation with him.”

“Today, I spoke to officials of Mandi and Kullu district administrations. The relief provided by the Central Government was received in the state even today. Amit Shah is making more arrangements for relief work. There will be no shortage of funds from the Central Government,” he added.

Nadda said, “The Prime Minister asked me to visit Himachal. We want to assure the people of Himachal that the relief work will be done at a fast pace and damaged roads will be repaired as soon as possible. Additional funds will be provided for the purpose.”

He said that the Central Government had released Rs 180.40 crore under the National Disaster Response Gund and Rs 42.80 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund.

