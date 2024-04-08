Anurag: Opposition has nothing to show, indulging in mudslinging

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 7

Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary segment Anurag Thakur today led a public campaign in Una Assembly segment in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti accompanied him.

Anurag Thakur was the chief guest at the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha meetings in the two Municipal Committee areas of Mehatpur-Basdehra in Una Assembly segment and Haroli in Haroli segment.

Addressing the gatherings, the Union minister charged that since the opposition had no achievement to tell to the people and they have nothing against the BJP’s 10-year governance in the country, they were indulging in mudslinging. He said the Congress party had showed its narrow-mindedness towards women by demeaning senior BJP leader Hema Malini and Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Anurag said the Congress could not give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha, but now when the BJP had shown respect and dignity to women, the Congress party was not able to digest it.

He charged that the Congress manifesto was a document aimed at dividing the nation. He said many promises made by the party in their manifesto were contradictory to each other, adding that the Congress party believed in divide and rule policy, which their leaders had learnt from the British rulers.

Reacting to the Opposition’s allegations that the BJP was misusing law enforcement agencies, Anurag said crores of rupees were being recovered from the residences of Congress MPs. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the kingpin in the Delhi liquor scam. In such situations, Central law enforcement agencies cannot be mere spectators. He said the BJP was in power to stop corruption.

The Unon minister claimed that the BJP would cross the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha elections. During the 2014 elections, Congress party had announced that BJP will not win the Lok Sabha elections and in 2019, they had totally ruled out that the BJP will cross the 300 mark. However, he said the last two elections were history now and the coming elections would create history with the BJP winning more than 400 seats across India.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Hamirpur #Lok Sabha #Una