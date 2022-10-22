Anurag recalls father's services to Sujanpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 21

Time has come to pay gratitude to former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal for his services to the state, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, while addressing a public meeting at Sujanpur in the district today.

Anurag could not control his emotions and tears while addressing the meeting in favour of BJP candidate Ranjit Singh before he filed papers. He said Dhumal ji lost the 2017 Assembly polls but continued to serve the people of Sujanpur and visited every booth in the constituency.

He said people were looking for a Dhumal-like leader, who did not stop serving them despite his health issues. He added that he had many times tried to persuade his father not to exert much but “Dhumal ji did not listen and continued to serve people, the party and the organisation”.

Anurag said, “It is time to strengthen the BJP and ensure Ranjit Singh’s victory from Sujanpur.”