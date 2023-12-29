 Anurag: Stakeholders to be consulted on Pong Dam eco-sensitive zone issue : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Anurag: Stakeholders to be consulted on Pong Dam eco-sensitive zone issue

Anurag: Stakeholders to be consulted on Pong Dam eco-sensitive zone issue

Anurag: Stakeholders to be consulted on Pong Dam eco-sensitive zone issue

Union Minister Anurag Thakur being accorded a warm welcome in the Barsar constituency of Hamirpur.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 28

The issue pertaining to declare the Pong Dam area an eco-sensitive zone by the Centre has been kept pending and would be resolved with the participation of stakeholders. This was stated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur while speaking to the media at Bhota here today.

Aimed at protecting flora, fauna

  • n The Pong Dam area was proposed to be declared an eco-sensitive zone by the Centre to protect its flora and fauna
  • n This will impose restrictions on people of the area like reduction in forest rights, movement in the eco-sensitive zone and evacuation from the zone

Mudra loans generated jobs

PM Narendra Modi had promised 10 lakh jobs and has provided 8.5 lakh jobs so far apart from 8 crore Mudra loans that generated millions of jobs. Anurag Thakur, union minister for info and broadcasting

Notably, the Pong Dam area was proposed to be declared an eco-sensitive zone by the Centre to protect its flora and fauna. This would impose number of restrictions on people of the area like reduction in forest rights, movement in the eco-sensitive zone, animal grazing and even evacuation from the zone.

Thakur said his request to reconsider the issue of Pong Dam eco-sensitive zone to Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was immediately addressed and the issue has been kept pending for the time being.

Talking about the state, the minister said the price hike in Himachal was due to the failures on the part of the state government. He said the state government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel twice since its inception, adding that the Congress government had assured two lakh jobs, but has failed to provide employment to the youth. Thakur said the cost of construction material, including stone, grit and sand, had increased manifold due to the closure of crushers in the state.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured 10 lakh jobs and has provided 8.5 lakh jobs so far apart from 8 crore Mudra loans that generated millions of jobs for youth in the country.

Talking about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Thakur said the world is looking towards PM Modi with hopes. The minister added that the world’s growth is now connected with India’s growth. He said BJP’s victory in 2024 would be historical.

Many opposition leaders have been left with silent with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhaya, he said, adding that the people who opposed the construction of the mandir should know that the temple is ready and the deity of Ram Lalla would soon be installed there.

Earlier, Thakur addressed several meetings of the BJP workers at Bhota, Sohari and Harsour in the Barsar constituency of the district.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #Hamirpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

When Goa's Taj hotel chef had to find ripe papayas for Indira Gandhi’s breakfast during 1983 CHOGM meeting

2
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

3
Punjab

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

4
Haryana Explainer

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

5
Chandigarh

Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport

6
India

If issues related to EVMs are not ‘fixed’ before 2024 general election, BJP can win over 400 seats: Sam Pitroda

7
India

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 5 high courts

8
Entertainment

I owe my career to him, says Sonu Sood as he condoles Vijayakanth’s death

9
Punjab

14 years after death of a Punjab Special Forces soldier in J-K operations, mother gets liberalised pension

10
Sports

South Africa rout India by an innings and 32 runs inside three days of 1st Test

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...

Maine bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president

Another state bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president

The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ...

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...

Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat

Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat

Mangaluru is one among the multiple airports in the country ...

ULFA, Centre and Assam to sign tripartite peace accord

ULFA, Centre and Assam to sign tripartite peace accord

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta ...


Cities

View All

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

76-kg heroin seized, 99 arrested

BSF, police foil smuggling attempt, arrest three with 1.440 kg of heroin

Looking back 2023: Farmers continue fight for better price of crops

Battling staff shortage, RTA to accommodate onerous licensing work of SDM-II office

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Fog disrupts flight schedules

Chandigarh: MC yet to recover Rs 6.33 cr in rent: Audit

3 yrs on, top posts in Panchkula MC vacant

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

Ruckus in MCD House, 4 BJP councillors suspended

Bhupender Yadav leads BJP leaders in paying tribute to Jaitley on birth anniversary

AAP hits out at Centre as Delhi, Punjab left out of R-Day parade

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Woman’s murder case cracked

RoundGlass Tehang lads romp home

Of 24,000 members, only 285 eligible to vote in NRI Sabha poll

One more suspect lands in police dragnet

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships