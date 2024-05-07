Anurag Thakur brought no development to Hamirpur: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 6

Union Minister Anurag Thakur failed to bring development to this parliamentary constituency and even ignored interests of the state. This was stated by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister, while addressing public meetings in Nadaun Assembly constituency, near here, today.

Sukhu said that Anurag did not support the state government on the demand to declare monsoon fury a national disaster so that the state could get better relief from the Centre. He added that despite being the Union Minister Anurag did not help the state government in getting Rs 9,000 crore collected under the New Pension Scheme. He said that the Congress government was fulfilling its promises that it had made to people during the Assembly elections.

Sukhu said that medical college was announced by the UPA government in 2014 with a budget provision of over Rs 186 core. The BJP always delayed construction of the medical college. After assuming the reigns of the state as a Chief Minister, he released over Rs 110 crore for early construction of campus of medical college at Jolsapar in Nadaun constituency. He said that a cancer hospital would also be established alongside the medical college.

Sukhu said that he was thankful to people of the constituency who elected him to the state Assembly 20 years ago for the first time. He said that he would remain indebted to the people of the constituency for his repeated victories in the Assembly elections.

Sukhu said that Nadaun would remain his priority though he would ensure uniform development of the state. He said that Rs 10 crore were sanctioned for construction of a bridge at Saghora Pattan near village Bara across Beas river. Earlier, BJP leader Prabhat Chaudhary joined the Congress along with his supporters at Bara.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu