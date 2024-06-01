Anurag Thakur confident of 5th win in row, says 100% job guarantee for Agniveers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 31

BJP candidate Anurag Thakur is confident of making it to the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat for the fifth consecutive time. He had addressed more than 200 election rallies not only in Hamirpur but also in other parts of Himachal and in other states as well.

Anurag campaigned with youthful exuberance not only in the 17 Assembly segments that fall in the Hamirpur parliamentary segment but also in other parts of Himachal. Anurag is hoping to beat “anti-incumbency” with the extensive work he had done during the Covid pandemic in the Hamirpur constituency as regards sports promotion, construction of four-lane roads and the extension of the railway line from Una to Daulatpur Chowk.

As Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also hails from Hamirpur, the Congress is hoping to make inroads into the BJP stronghold, especially with the rebel factor haunting the opposition party in four of the six Assembly byelections where it has given ticket to former Congress MLAs.

Anurag addressed around 12 meetings every day and extensively campaigned in the Sujanpur, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar Assembly segments where byelections will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow, to ensure the victory of the BJP candidates. He has the added advantage of his father Prem Kumar Dhumal’s following in the constituency, besides the Ram Temple issue working in the BJP’s favour.

“There is a 100 per cent guarantee of jobs for Agniveers in the central reserve forces after completing four-year service, besides the payment of Rs 20 lakh and other incentives,” he says to counter the Congress’ propaganda against the Agnipath scheme.

Anurag lists the Rs 1,700-crore AIIMS-Bilaspur, IIIT-Una, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, satellite centre of the PGI in Una, two medical colleges, trauma centre, dialysis centre and Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur as his achievements as Union Minister in the Modi government.

