Anurag Thakur counts AIIMS, medical college as his achievements

Hamirpur, May 12

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said that the support and blessings of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency was most important for him to enable him to serve them.

Anurag was addressing a public meeting at Bajuri, Sasan and Khagal villages in the Hamirpur Assembly constituency as part of campaigning here.

He said that their support would not only help him in working better but also empower Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. He added that the Prime Minister had ensured development works of over thousands of crores of rupees in Himachal Pradesh. Congress leaders, who were asking for achievements of his 16-year stint in the Lok Sabha, must open their eyes and see changes in the constituency.

He said his major development projects included the establishment of AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College at Bilaspur, medical college at Hamirpur, four-lane road from Mator to Shimla that was being constructed, four-lane road from Kiratpur to Manali, national highway from Gagret to Mandi, buildings of central schools at Una and Nadaun, PGI satellite centre at Una and the IIIT at Una.

MLA Ashish Sharma said that the BJP would win all 10 seats in the state, four Lok Sabha and six Vidhan Sabha seats facing byelections. He added that the state government had failed on all fronts and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was unable to govern as he could not even address the grievance of general public.

Sharma said that if the Chief Minister was inaccessible to MLAs, how the general public would apprise him of their problems. He urged people to vote for Anurag and ensure his victory by a bigger margin than in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

