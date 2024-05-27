Anurag Thakur dubs Congress Una rally a ‘flop show’

Hamirpur/Una, May 26

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Una a “flop show” and termed the BJP’s rule historic for the soldiers and martyrs. “Chhote miyan (Sukhu’s) guarantees were not fulfilled in the state and now bade miyan (Rahul) gave two to four more guarantees,” he said.

Referring to the Agniveer Yojana, Thakur said that 25 per cent of the youth will remain permanently in the Army while reservation would be given for the remaining in Central paramilitary forces and state police, and there would be 100 per cent job guarantee for those becoming Agniveer.

Mentioning the works done by the BJP governments for the former and present serving soldiers in military-dominated areas, Thakur said that before 1998, when a soldier attained martyrdom, only a trunk would come to his house, indicating the sacrifice of their brother and son.

However, during the tenure of BJP PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the mortal remains of those who were martyred in the Kargil war were not only taken to their homes with respect, but the government also provided compensation to the families in the form of petrol pumps or gas agencies or in lump sum, he added.

