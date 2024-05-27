Anurag Thakur dubs Congress Una rally a ‘flop show’

Hamirpur/Una, May 26
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Una a “flop show” and termed the BJP’s rule historic for the soldiers and martyrs. “Chhote miyan (Sukhu’s) guarantees were not fulfilled in the state and now bade miyan (Rahul) gave two to four more guarantees,” he said.
Referring to the Agniveer Yojana, Thakur said that 25 per cent of the youth will remain permanently in the Army while reservation would be given for the remaining in Central paramilitary forces and state police, and there would be 100 per cent job guarantee for those becoming Agniveer.
Mentioning the works done by the BJP governments for the former and present serving soldiers in military-dominated areas, Thakur said that before 1998, when a soldier attained martyrdom, only a trunk would come to his house, indicating the sacrifice of their brother and son.
However, during the tenure of BJP PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the mortal remains of those who were martyred in the Kargil war were not only taken to their homes with respect, but the government also provided compensation to the families in the form of petrol pumps or gas agencies or in lump sum, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes here
We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...
2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report
Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while bein...