Anurag Thakur educates people about Centre’s flagship schemes

Our Correspondent

Una, December 10

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today reached Bangana in Kutlehar Assembly segment to participate in the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme. Addressing the gathering, he deliberated on the various development and welfare schemes initiated and implemented by the Modi government.

He expressed strong resentment over the absence of officers at the yatra. He charged that the state government was giving a step-motherly treatment to the yatra as it progresses in different parts of the state to inform the people regarding the different schemes of the government. He said the purpose of the yatra was to tell the people regarding the government schemes and there was no political agenda behind it.

The Union Minister said in the past nine years, the Modi government had helped construct four crore houses for the homeless and 12 crore toilets for the needy. He said 10 crore families had been provided free LPG connections, while 13 crore households provided potable water connection. He said 60 crore families have been provided a medical cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat Scheme and 80 crore families were getting free ration for the last five years.

Anurag Thakur said the results of the elections in the states had proved that the people of the country were supporting the performance of the Union Government. He said the BJP would return with a thumping majority in the coming General Election.

The Union Minister later participated in the Sankalp Yatra at Bharwain village in Chintpurni segment. Former minister Virender Kanwar and former MLAs Balbir Singh and Rajesh Thakur were also present.

