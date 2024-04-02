Anurag Thakur failed to get disaster relief for state: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 1

The Congress spokesperson Sandeep Sankhayan said in Bilaspur today that Union Minister Anurag Thakur had failed to get disaster relief for the state and in bringing any big development project to Himachal Pradesh. He added that, “Thakur had won his first election in 2008 and remained the representative of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, but remained busy in his political growth and ignored the electorate.”

He said Thakur could not manage to convene a single meeting for the development of the state. He added that Thakur could have supported the request of the state government for declaring the last year’s natural calamity as national disaster.

#Anurag Thakur #Bilaspur #Congress #Hamirpur